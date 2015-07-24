Astana Airport not to serve night due to repair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The airport of Astana will not be serving night flights from August 19 through August 25, from 10 pm to 3 am, due to the scheduled repair works, the department of marketing and public relations of the Astana Airport informs.

Presently, the careers adjust their flight schedule.

As earlier reported, the Astana Airport is set to undergo a lot of changes, the airport is being reconstructed. A new passenger terminal capable of serving up to 7.5 million passengers a year will be built at the airport of the capital city.