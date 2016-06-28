Astana Airport to serve 7 mln passengers per year by 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the EXPO-2017, the capacity of the Astana Airport will exceed 7 mln passengers per annum, according to Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

“The construction of the new airport terminal on the area of 40,000 square meters is a crucial issue ahead of the EXPO-2017 event. We plan to accomplish this work in spring 2017. It capacity is expected to hit 7 mln passengers per annum, and 2,500 people in rush hours,” said the Minister at the meeting with the public on Tuesday in Astana.

The Ministry intensified its work on launching new international flights with the leading financial centres. Thus, in 2015, 8 new routes were launched: from Astana to Kazan, Seoul, Paris, Tbilisi, Dubai; from Atyrau to Mineralnye Vody, from Kyzylorda to Moscow and from Almaty to Minsk. This year saw launch of two new routes: Almaty-Xian and Astana-Amsterdam. Last, year we signed an agreement with France on permanent