Astana Akimat introduces new postal codes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, JSC "Kazpost" and Astana city administration have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the use of new alphanumeric postal codes within the industrial-innovative development of the city and implementation of "Astana-smart city" conception.

It is expected that the memorandum will strengthen relations in the increased use of new indexes and ensure their use on address labels, cards, and other signs of the city. "The new indexing system is already being used in a pilot mode in the cities of Astana and Petropavlovsk," said chairman of the Board of JSC" Kazpost" Bagdat Mussin. New postal codes are assigned to each building and consist of seven characters. The first character indicates a region, the next two - city / district in a region, and the remaining four characters indicate a building. More detailed information about indexes can be found on www.postcode.kz.