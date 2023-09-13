Astana, Almaty and 2 Kazakh regions boast highest housing commissioning rates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting, deputy National Economy Minister Azamat Amrin said six regions of Kazakhstan showcased positive trends across all economic indicators over the past eight months, Kazinform reports.

10 million square meters of housing was commissioned in January-August that is 13% more as compared to the same period of the pervious year. The highest rates are observed in Ulytau and Abai regions as well as in the cities of Astana and Almaty.

He added agricultural gross output grew by 0.3%.

15 regions of Kazakhstan reported an industrial growth with the biggest rates in Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Abai regions. Thus, growth across seven economic indicators is observed in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Almaty and Shymkent cities. Eight regions, namely, Abai, Zhetysu, Akmola, Almaty, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkistan, and East Kazakhstan demonstrated growth in six indicators.