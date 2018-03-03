Astana, Almaty kick off Nauryz holiday celebrations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qazaqkoncert government-owned concert organization and students of cultural universities organized a flash mob in the foyer of Nurly Zhol, a new railway station in Astana on Saturday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

About 200 students of the Kazakh National University of Arts and the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography took part in it. Wearing Kazakh national costumes, the participants of the flash mob formed the word "Nauryz". In doing so, they expressed their greetings on the upcoming spring holiday to all Kazakhstanis.



"Employees of the Culture Ministry presented books of Kazakh poets and writers to all passengers of the Nurly Zhol station. The talented youth pleasantly surprised the residents and guests of the capital, singing all favorite Kazakh folk songs in a choir," said the organizers.





The Astana flashmob participants handed the baton over to the youth of Almaty.

At the square in front of the Auezov Drama Theater, the actors of the Almaty theaters, artists of the Kazakhfilm Studio, and students of the Zhurgenov Academy of Arts launched "Welcome, Nauryz!" event.

Dancers of "Saltanat" ensemble performed a beautiful Kazakh folk dance, while artists sang popular folk songs. All present could taste Kazakh traditional meals. Nearly 300 people participated in the event.

The celebrations of the main spring holiday will also start in other cities of the country. The next city is Shymkent of South Kazakhstan region.