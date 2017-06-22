  • kz
    Astana- Almaty-Urumqi train launched

    10:50, 22 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-Almaty-Urumqi railway service will be launched via Altynkol (Kazakhstan) and Khorgos (China) border crossing points as per the agreements reached between "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC and China Railway. The launch of the new railway service is dated to the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".

    Altynkol is a large railway hub and a locomotive changing point for Kazakhstani and Chinese railway companies.

    Astana-Almaty-Urumqi railway service will be available every day.

     

     

    EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan and China EXPO projects and technologies
