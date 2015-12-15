Astana-Almaty-Urumqi train to be launched by EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A daily high-speed train connecting Astana, Almaty and Urumqi will be launched in Kazakhstan before the EXPO-2017, president of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Askar Mamin informed.

"A daily high-speed train "Astana-Almaty-Urumqi" will be launched on the threshold of the EXPO-2017. Additional trains connecting Astana and Uralsk, Almaty and Mangyshlak will be launched as well," A. Mamin told.

He specified that seven largest cities of Kazakhstan are connected by means of the network of high-speed routes.

"Until 2012, there were only two high-speed routs in Kazakhstan between Astana and Almaty and Almaty and Shymkent. However, we launched nine new high-speed routs in the last three years. Moreover, we do not have a deficit of passenger cars any more, we have addressed this issue already," A. Mamin stressed.

According to him, high-speed trains "Tulpar-Talgo" become more and more popular with the population of Kazakhstan. For example, the rate of popularity of "Tulpar-Talgo" trains increased by 42% in 11 months of 2015 compared to 2014.