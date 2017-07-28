Astana, Amman discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev held a meeting with the chairman of the Municipal Council of the city of Amman, the press service of the Astana akimat reports.

During their meeting at the EXPO-2017 site, two mayors discussed prospects for cooperation between the capitals. It was noted that both cities are working actively on introducing smart city technology and attracting investment.

During his visit to Kazak capital, Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh familiarized himself with the Astana master plan, visited the Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theater, Nazarbayev University, and Barys Arena Ice Palace.

"During my official visit, I also had the privilege to see the sights and objects built in Astana, and I really liked how fast the young city is developing. It is evident that the maximum efforts are being made to attract investment centers where large enterprises will be located," said Dr.Shawarbeh.

It should be noted that yesterday the street of the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Hussein bin Talal was officially opened in Astana, the length of the new street is 3 km 78 m.