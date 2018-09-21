Astana and Almaty signed documents worth USD 165 mln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The country's two largest cities have built bridges today as part of the Astana Days in Almaty, dated to the 20th anniversary of the capital city of Kazakhstan, the Almaty administration's press service reports.

Interregional Cooperation "Astana-Almaty" business forum, organized by Astana Invest with support of Almaty administration, brought together reps of Astana and Almaty administrations, regional entrepreneurship chambers, development institutes, 150 Kazakhstani and international associations of entrepreneurs and business communities.



Bilateral documents were signed as a result of promotion of mutual benefit cooperation. Mayors of Astana and Almaty inked the memo of understanding and cooperation, documents on cooperation in realization of a number of projects to the amount of USD 165 million in the spheres of construction of hotel complexes, production of steel-plastic profiles, public private partnership and development of free economic zones, etc.



The forum also focused on Astana development priorities, namely, promotion of innovations, development of the capital city as a business and financial hub, a tourist centre, development of favorable living conditions and improvement of quality of public services.