    Astana and Almaty to mark International Olympic Day

    10:25, 23 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, June 24, all the regions of Kazakhstan will celebrate the International Olympic Day, Sportinform reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan. 

    Sports events will start at 10 p.m. at the Astana Park. Famous Kazakhstan's athletes, Olympic Games champions and medalists will take part in festive activities.

    Almaty city will celebrate the Olympic day starting with a traditional bike ride. Those gathered will also enjoy exhibition performances and sporting competitions.

