Astana and Berlin maintain constructive dialogue - mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kazakhstan Rolf Mafael, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Astana city administration.

During the meeting, Issekeshev extended his condolences to the German diplomat on the occasion of the terror act in Berlin in December 2016.



"Astana residents share the grief of their friends in Berlin and we are committed to uncompromising fight against terrorism in all of its manifestations," Asset Issekeshev said.



According to him, Kazakhstan and Germany traditionally enjoy friendly relations. Germany is one of the leading trade partners of Kazakhstan, while Berlin is twinned with Astana.



Astana and Berlin maintain constructive dialogue in various spheres of mutual interest. The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will become one of the important interlinks. Germany was one of the first countries to get its pavilion on the territory of the exhibition. In this context, the Astana mayor suggested looking into the possibility of organizing various events not only at the exhibition, but also in the Kazakh capital