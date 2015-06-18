  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana and Berlin to hold international conference

    12:51, 18 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German diaspora in Kazakhstan and their brothers from Germany plan to hold an international conference, a representative of the Germans' Association in Kazakhstan said.

    Member of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and head of the Germans' Association of in Kazakhstan "Vozrozhdeniye" (Revival) Alexander Dederer made it public at a press conference in Astana on Thursday. "We keep in touch with various organizations both in Kazakhstan and Germany. There are plans to hold an international conference entitled "Kazakhstani Germans a bridge between Astana and Berlin" in October," Mr. Dederer noted. He also added that ethnic Germans who moved from Kazakhstan to Germany do their best to familiarize the world with Kazakhstan, its culture and traditions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Germany Events News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!