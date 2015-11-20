  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana and London compare notes

    18:58, 20 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda posted a video about the results of the Kazakh President's visit to Great Britain on its Facebook page.

    Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev started his official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on November 2, 2015. The Head of State met with Prime Minister of this country David Cameron, Her Majesty the Queen and heads of major British companies. Besides, the Kazakh President participated in opening of the 2nd session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Politics News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!