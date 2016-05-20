Astana and Lugano intend to develop cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov held a meeting with Marco Borradori - Mayor of the Swiss city of Lugano who had arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a working visit.

The sides have noted the dynamic development of the business and cultural ties between the two cities which open up new opportunities for cooperation at the regional level.

Mr. Dzhaksybekov said that Astana has positive attitude to working with Swiss companies many of which already operate in the market of Astana and Kazakhstan on the whole.

In turn, Mr. Borradori expressed admiration for Astana. M.Borradori said that he sees similarities in Astana and Lugano thanks to the fact that Swiss companies were involved in the construction of the city.

It is worth noting that Mabco Constructions S.A., headquartered in Lugano, was one of the first foreign companies included in the construction market of Astana. And today the company has been actively involved in the construction projects of the city.

Heads of Astana and Lugano have agreed to develop bilateral relations in the framework of the memorandum on cooperation. Particular attention will be paid to the development of "smart city" projects, exchange of experience in education, business and construction sectors.

In addition, the parties have agreed to co-host business meetings and conferences and hold the Days of Lugano in Astana during the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.