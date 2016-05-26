Astana and Poland plan to expand cooperation in economic and cultural spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Mayor of Astana Andrei Lukin met with Deputy Minister of Development of Poland Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki within his official visit to Kazakhstan. The sides discussed the issues of expansion of cooperation in economic and cultural spheres, the press service of the city administration informs.

Yesterday, Poland signed an agreement on participation in the international exhibition EXPO-2017. At the meeting, A. Lukin noted that holding of the exhibition would become a good impetus for development of bilateral relations.

"I am confident that we have a good opportunity to build mutually beneficial economic cooperation," A. Lukin said at the meeting.

According to him, Astana supports all-round development of international relations paying special attention to twin cities that include Warsaw and Gdansk. It should be noted that the cooperation program for 2020 between the two capital cities is being developed now.