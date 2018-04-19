Astana and Seoul to jointly develop intellectual transport systems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Transport Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan and Intellectual Transport System of South Korea signed a memo of mutual understanding.

Its aim is to boost cooperation between the sides in issues concerning research, planning, promotion and development of intellectual transport systems, our correspondent reports.



Great attention will be paid to cooperation in science and research, education and trade. The parties offer to share information in using intellectual transport systems, conduct joint research, etc.





Now intellectual transport system in Kazakhstan unites users of transport, infrastructure and transport itself. It is aimed at raising road safety.