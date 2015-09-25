Astana and St. Petersburg discussed development of future cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov met with Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Olga Kazanskaya within the cultural and business mission of St. Petersburg to Kazakhstan.

The purpose of the visit of the delegation from St. Petersburg is to strengthen economic, scientific and educational ties between the cities and expand the contacts in the spheres of healthcare and tourism. Besides, special attention was paid to the program of business cooperation between the cities, the press service of the Astana Mayor informs.

"St. Petersburg is our important business and humanitarian partner. The cooperation of Astana and St. Petersburg is based on strong economic foundation and friendship between the two cities," the Mayor said.

A. Dzhaksybekov also noted that Astana was interested in continuing all-round development of cooperation between the cities especially in the context of the upcoming international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

"Thanks to the exchange of the visits of delegations, holding of joint events, the horizon of our partnership extends, we establish new business and humanitarian contacts. It all helps to realize our great potential for effective mutually beneficial activity," the Mayor of Astana added.

In turn, Olga Kazanskaya thanked the Astana administration for the measures taken within the bilateral cooperation and congratulated the people of Astana and the entire Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha.

"We are glad that we have established so close relations with Astana. Our cities are not just partners, they are similar in terms of many things. As you know, the newest stage in the history of Russia began with establishment of the new capital city by Peter I. Astana has a similar story. The new part of the history of the country is associated with establishment of the new capital city," she noted.

According to her, a series of agreements were signed within the trade and economic cooperation between the cities.

Besides, the sides discussed the issues of future development of cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and healthcare. Besides, the delegation from St. Petersburg will visit the 11 th Kazakhstan international tourism exhibition Astana Leisure-2015 and the facilities constructed for the EXPO-2017.