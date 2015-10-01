Astana, Ankara mayors discussed business partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has met with Mayor of Ankara Melih Gökçek who arrived at the Kazakh capital city on September 30.

This is the seventh visit of Ankara's Mayor to Astana. "Astana has changed a lot. Undoubtedly, this is the most rapidly developing capital city in the world. We are glad to come here again," Melih Gökçek said at the meeting. As Dzhaksybekov noted, due to the Agreement on Establishment of Friendly Relations signed in 2001, the cities are enjoying productive business and humanitarian exchange to date. "Turkish investments play an important role in development of economy of Kazakhstan and its capital city. I would like to emphasize their contribution in construction sector of the capital city. Many large projects of the city were either designed or built by Turkish construction companies. Among them are the Museum of Kazakhstan History, The Fund and Library of the First President of Kazakhstan, Hazrat Sultan Mosque, The Independence Palace, Khan Shatyr Trade and Entertainment Centre, The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Astana Arena Stadium, ice-skating stadium etc. Presently, Turkish companies are engaged in design and construction of a research and education complex of the Nazarbayev University and a new railway station," Astana mayor said. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation namely in small and medium businesses, tourism, smart-technologies and smart city development. Melih Gökçek invited Adilbek Dzhaksybekov to Ankara to get familiarized with the achievements of the Turkish capital city in urban planning and industrial development spheres. Dzhaksybekov assured his Turkish counterpart that Astana administration is ready to provide all-round support in further expansion of business and cultural contacts between the two capital cities. He suggested also to hold the Days of Ankara in Astana during the EXPO-2017.