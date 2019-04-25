Astana announces its team roster for Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2019
16:44, 25 April 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the last Ardennes classic of the season, the famous monumental classic race Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which will be held in Belgium this Sunday, on April 28th.
Team's line-up: Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Luis Leon Sanchez and Davide Villella, the Team's official website reads.
Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta.
Race information: https://www.liege-bastogne-liege.be/en/