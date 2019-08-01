  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana announces its team roster for Tour de Pologne 2019

    07:06, 01 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Pologne, which will be held from August 3rd to 9th.

    Team'sline-up: Dario Cataldo, Rodrigo Contreras, Jan Hirt, Ion Izagirre, Miguel AngelLopez, Merhawi Kudus and Nikita Stalnov, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Sportsdirector in race: Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun.

    Raceinformation: https://www.tourdepologne.pl

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!