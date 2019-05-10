  • kz
    Astana announces roster for Amgen Tour of California 2019

    11:39, 10 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is leaving to the USA for the UCI WorldTour stage race Amgen Tour of California, which will be held from May 12th to 18th, the team's press office informs.

    Team's roster: Davide Ballerini, Magnus Cort, Rodrigo Contreras, Daniil Fominykh, Hugo Houle, Laurens De Vreese, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Lars Michaelsen.

    Race information: https://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
