  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana announces roster for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

    13:45, 24 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the second Australian UCI World Tour event - one-day race Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which will be held on January 27th in Geelong. A few days before, on January 24th, the team will take part in the Towards Zero Race Melbourne, a criterium race, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's roster will include Davide Ballerini, Manuele Boaro, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Laurens De Vreese and Luis Leon Sanchez.

    Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports director in race.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!