    Astana announces roster for Tour De La Provence 2019

    18:06, 11 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI Europe Tour 2.1 stage race Tour de la Provence, which will be held in France fron February 14th to 17th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's line-up includes Laurens De Vreese, Daniil Fominykh, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gorka Izagirre, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Andrey Zeits.

    Dmitri Sedoun and Sergey Yakovlev will serve as sports directors in race.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
