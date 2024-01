ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.1 UCI Europe Tour race Tour de Yorkshire, which will be held in Great Britain from May 3rd to 6th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster includes Magnus Cort, Laurens De Vreese, Yevgeniy Gidich, Truls Korsaeth, Riccardo Minali, Moreno Moser and Artyom Zakharov.



Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports directors.