Astana announces team roster for Brussels Cycling Classic/GP de Fourmies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in two one-day races, Brussels Cycling Classic (September 7th) and GP de Fourmies (September 8th), Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's roster includes Davide Ballerini (only Brussels Cycling Classic), Hernando Bohorquez, Laurens De Vreese, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Magnus Cort, Nikita Stalnov and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports director in race.