ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the prestigious UCI Asia Tour race Tour of Oman, which will be held from February 16th 21st, the team's press office informs.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Hugo Houle, Alexey Lutsenko, Magnus Cort and Artyom Zakharov.

Sports directors in the race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Lars Michaelsen.