    Astana announces team's roster for Ronde van Vlaanderen 2019

    07:22, 05 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the second Monument of the year - the famous classic Ronde van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders), which will be held in Belgium this Sunday, April 7th, the press service of the club reports.

    Team's roster includes Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Magnus Cort, Daniil Fominykh, Laurens De Vreese, Yevgeniy Gidich, Hugo Houle.

    Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen are to serve as sports directors in race.

