Astana announces Tour de Romandie roster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After the finish of the Spring Classic Season, Astana Pro Team is moving to Switzerland to continue its 2018 UCI WorldTour with the prestigious stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held from April 24th to 29th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's line-up: Dario Cataldo, Omar Fraile, Jakob Fuglsang, Jesper Hansen, Andriy Grivko, Tanel Kangert and Hugo Houle.



Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as sports directors.