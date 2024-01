ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hundreds of Astana city people have taken part today in the annual 5-km bike ride on the occasion of the Sports Day, Kazinform reports.

Its organizers presented 10 Butler bicycles and backpacks to those luckiest to hit the lottery.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstan celebrates Sports Day each third Sunday of August. The holiday was established by the Kazakh President's decree in 2003.