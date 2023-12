NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The roof of the capital’s Astana-Arena stadium has collapsed under the weight of heavy snow, Kazinform reports.

According to Director of Astana-Arena Dmitry Antonichev, polycarbonate sheets on the roof fell due to heavy snowfall at around 08:00am today.

No victims or injuries were reported.

«It is impossible to remove snow from the roof, since it is made of glass tile,» he added.