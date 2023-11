Astana Arlans beat Uzbek Tigers – 4:1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second match of the World Series Boxing season in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan's Astana Arlans boxers won over Uzbek Tigers - 4:1, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Olzhas Sattybayev (52kg) defeated Abrorzhon Kodirov – 3:0 (49:46, 48:47, 48:47). Zakir Safiullin (60kg) did not leave any chance for Murodzhon Akhmadaliyev - 3:0 (49:46, 50:45, 49:46). Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69kg) won over Shakhram Giyassov – 2:1 (47:48, 48:47, 48:47). Nurdaulet Zharmanov (81kg) lost to Bektemir Melikuziyev – 0:3 (46:49, 46:49, 46:49) and Kamshybek Konkabayev (+91kg) won over Bakhodir Zhalolov – 3:0 (50:45, 49:46, 48:47).

On March 4, Astana Arlans will fight vs. China Dragons in Atyrau