Astana Arlans confirms roster for WSB Finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The finals of the World Series of Boxing will be held next Saturday. Astana Arlans and Cuba Domadores will meet in the ring in the capital of Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

"At the moment the composition of the team for the final against Cuba Domadores has already been formed by the coaching staff. The following boxers will enter the ring: Temirtas Zhusupov (49 kg), Olzhas Sattybaev (52 kg), Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg), Zakir Safiullin (60 kg), Dilmurat Mizhitov (64 kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg ), Arman Rysbek (81 kg), Anton Pinchuk (91 kg), and Olzhas Bukaev (+91 kg)," said the head coach of the Kazakh team Nurlan Akurpekov.

According to him, it is not clear who will represent Astana Arlans in up to 75 kilograms and this will be decided today.

"Abilkhan Amankul, whom we counted on in this category, will undergo a medical examination today, where he will be given an X-ray. After that, according to the doctors, it will be clear whether he will be able to help the team in the finals. If it turns out that the boxer will not be able to perform due to an injury, Saparbay Aidarov will represent the Kazakh team in this weight category,"Akurpekov said.