  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Arlans - Cuba Domadores: Sattybayev defeats Veitía

    18:47, 21 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer of "Astana Arlans" team Olzhas Sattybayev in the first match of the second competition day of the final meeting of the World Series of Boxing 5th season has defeated Yosvany Veitía of "Cuba Domadores" in weight category up to 52 kg.

    Zakir Safiullin of "Astana Arlans" has lost to Lazaro Alvarez from "Cuba Domadores". Fights of the second competition day of the WSB final: Zakir Safiullin - Lazaro Estrada (60 kg); Aslanbek Shymbergenov - Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo (69 kg); Nurdaulet Zharmanov - Julio La Cruz (81 kg); Ivan Dychko - Yoandi Toirac Ortega (91 kg).

    Tags:
    Astana Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!