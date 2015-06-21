Astana Arlans - Cuba Domadores: Sattybayev defeats Veitía

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer of "Astana Arlans" team Olzhas Sattybayev in the first match of the second competition day of the final meeting of the World Series of Boxing 5th season has defeated Yosvany Veitía of "Cuba Domadores" in weight category up to 52 kg.

Zakir Safiullin of "Astana Arlans" has lost to Lazaro Alvarez from "Cuba Domadores". Fights of the second competition day of the WSB final: Zakir Safiullin - Lazaro Estrada (60 kg); Aslanbek Shymbergenov - Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo (69 kg); Nurdaulet Zharmanov - Julio La Cruz (81 kg); Ivan Dychko - Yoandi Toirac Ortega (91 kg).