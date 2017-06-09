Astana Arlans defeat British Lionhearts and reach WSB final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team "Astana Arlans" has defeated "British Lionhearts" scoring 3:2 in the second semifinal match of the World Series of Boxing in London, Sports.kz reports.

Olzhas Sattibayev (52 kg) took the lead over Niall Dean Farrell - 2:1 (48:47, 47:48, 50:45)

Zakir Safiullin (60 kg) defeated Chad Milnes

Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg) was stronger than Manoj Kumar in two rounds - 3:0 (48:47, 49:46, 49:46)

Arman Rysbek (81 kg) was weaker than Thomas Whittaker-Hart - 1:2 (45:40, 49:46, 45:50)

Nursultan Amanzholov (+91 kg) lost to Patrick Mailatta ahead of time.

Thus, the total score is 7:3.

In the final, Astana Arlans will fight against the winner of the Cuba Domadores vs. Colombian Heroicos match.