Astana Arlans defeat China Dragons 5-0

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WSB matchup between Astana Arlans and China Dragons in Guiyang, China, has just ended, Sportinform reports.

In the away boxing match, the Kazakh team secured a confident 5-0 win.

Temirtas Zhussupov (49 kg) defeated Quan Yang by unanimous decision, while Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) outpointed Qingxian Mai.

In the third fight, Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64 kg) defeated Shengze Qi by unanimous decision.

Kazakh Abilkhan Amankul (75 kg) knocked out Zhenghan Wang in the second round.

The victory in heavyweight bout automatically went to Anton Pinchuk as his opponent withdrew from the fight.