    Astana Arlans defeat Cuba Domadores after 1st day of WSB final

    20:21, 20 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana Arlans" boxers win "Cuba Domadores" - 3: 2 after the first day of the finals of the World Series of Boxing, according to Sports.kz.

    Temirtas Zhusupov (49 kg) has defeated Yoanis Oscar Argilagos - 3:0 (50:45, 50:45, 50:45), Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg) lost to Robeysi Ramirez - 0:3 (47:48 , 47:48, 47:48), Samat Bashenov (64 kg) has crashed Yasnier Toledo Lopez - 3:0 (48:47, 48:47, 48:47), Meyirim Nursultanov (75 kg) was stronger than Arlen Lopez Cardona - 3:0 (48:47, 48:47, 48:47), Vasiliy Levit (91 kg) lost to Erislandy Savon - 1:2 (47:48, 47:48, 49:46). The second part of the finals will be held tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

