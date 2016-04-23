  • kz
    Astana Arlans lead 4:1 in WBS quarterfinal vs. Venezuela Caciques (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    09:24, 23 April 2016
    Photo:
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defending champions Astana Arlans defeated Venezuela Caciques 4:1 on Day 1 of the WSB Quarterfinal C1.

    The Track and Field Sports Complex in Shymkent hosted the quarterfinal bouts between the two clubs.
    Zhomart Yerzhan didn't give a chance to Angelino Cordova of Venezuela Caciques 3:0 in the Light Fly weight class.

    His teammate Nurbol Kalzhanov struggled to beat Hector Garcia 2:1 in the Bantam weight category.

    Light Welterweight champion Samat Bashenov downed Luis Arcon 2:1.

    Kazakh Abilkhan Amankul confidently beat Johan Gionzalez 3:0 in the Middleweight category.

    Unfortunately, heavyweight Yerkin Mukametzhan lost to Deivis Julio 0:3.


    Astana Arlans and Venezuela Caciques will clash in the WBS Quarterfinal C2 in Almaty tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

