Astana Arlans lead in WSB semi-finals against British Lionhearts 4-1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Astana Arlans defeated British Lionhearts in the semifinal match of WSB in Kostanay 4-1, Sports.kz reports.

Temirtas Zhusupov (49 kg) beat Kiaran Macdonald - 3-0 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45),

Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) was stronger than Christopher Bourke,

Dilmurat Mizhitov (64 kg) did not leave a chance to Konor Loftus - 3-0 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45),

Abilhan Amankul (75 kg) was stronger than Nikita Ababiy - 3-0 (49-46, 50-45, 49-46),

Anton Pinchuk (91 kg) lost to David Kieran Nyika - 0-3 (46-49, 46-49, 46-49).

The next match will be held on June 8 in London.