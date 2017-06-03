Astana Arlans lead in WSB semi-finals against British Lionhearts 4-1
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Astana Arlans defeated British Lionhearts in the semifinal match of WSB in Kostanay 4-1, Sports.kz reports.
Temirtas Zhusupov (49 kg) beat Kiaran Macdonald - 3-0 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45),
Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) was stronger than Christopher Bourke,
Dilmurat Mizhitov (64 kg) did not leave a chance to Konor Loftus - 3-0 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45),
Abilhan Amankul (75 kg) was stronger than Nikita Ababiy - 3-0 (49-46, 50-45, 49-46),
Anton Pinchuk (91 kg) lost to David Kieran Nyika - 0-3 (46-49, 46-49, 46-49).
The next match will be held on June 8 in London.