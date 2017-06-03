  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Arlans lead in WSB semi-finals against British Lionhearts 4-1

    20:28, 03 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Astana Arlans defeated British Lionhearts in the semifinal match of WSB in Kostanay 4-1, Sports.kz reports.

    Temirtas Zhusupov (49 kg) beat Kiaran Macdonald - 3-0 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45),

    Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) was stronger than Christopher Bourke,

    Dilmurat Mizhitov (64 kg) did not leave a chance to Konor Loftus - 3-0 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45),

    Abilhan Amankul (75 kg) was stronger than Nikita Ababiy - 3-0 (49-46, 50-45, 49-46),

    Anton Pinchuk (91 kg) lost to David Kieran Nyika - 0-3 (46-49, 46-49, 46-49).

    The next match will be held on June 8 in London.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!