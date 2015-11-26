Astana Arlans revealed new roster for upcoming WSB season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans, the club which claimed their second WSB championship in June 2015, revealed the updated roster of boxers and coaching staff, Sports.kz reports.

Temirtas Zhussupov, Mardan Berikbayev and Zhomart Yerzhan will fight in the Light Fly (46-49kg) category. Fly (52kg) category features Olzhas Sattybayev, Azat Makhmetov and Miras Zhakupov. Meiirbolat Toitov, Nursultan Koshchegulov and Nurbol Kalzhanov are in the Bantam (56kg) category, whereas Zakir Safiullin, Yerzhan Musafirov and Bekdaulet Ibragimov are in the Light (60kg) category. Light Welter (64kg) category is comprised of Samat Bashenov, Askhat Ualikhanov and Sabyrzhan Bekbergenov. Aslan Shymbergenov, Kanagat Maralov and Bekzat Khalmetov are listed in the Welter (69kg) category. Boxers included into the Middle (75kg) category are Meiirim Nursultanov, Rustam Svayev and Yerik Alzhanov. Nurdaulet Zharmanov, Ali Akhmedov and Arman Rysbek are in the Light Heavy (81kg) category. Heavy (91kg) category is represented by two boxers Mukhametdan Yerkin and Rakhman Aldzhanov. And last by definitely not least is the Super Heavy (91+kg) category that includes Kamshybek Konkabayev, Nurzhan Bekzatov and Nursultan Amanzholov. Nurlan Akurpekov is named as a senior coach. The coaching staff includes Myrzagali Aitzhanov, Alexander Strelnikov, Nurgali Safiullin, Beibut Yeszhanov, Nurken Andassov, Yermek Yertayev and Bolat Zhumadilov.