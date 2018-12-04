  • kz
    Astana Arlans to be disbanded

    17:45, 04 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Astana Arlans Boxing Club will be disbanded, Kazinform reports citing SPORTINFORM.

    "Astana Arlans will be disbanded. The team will not join WSB projects next season," said Vice President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Daniyar Abulgazin.

    Astana Arlans is a semiprofessional boxing club competing within the WSB from the first season (2010-2011), three-time champion (2013, 2015 and 2017) and five-time prize winner of World Series Boxing events.

    This year, Kazakhstanis reached the final again during which they lost to Cuba Domadores. Both teams are the most titled clubs of the tournament.

