  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Arlans vs. China Dragons to take place today in Atyrau

    14:01, 04 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tonight Atyrau will host the third bout between Astana Arlans and Chinese China Dragons, Sports.kz reports.

    Official weigh-in before the upcoming event took place yesterday. The pairs are as follows:

    46-49 kg: Temirtas Zhusupov - Junjun He

    56 kg: Ilyas Suleimenov - Long Wang

    64 kg: Dilmurat Mizhitov - Yang Liu

    75 kg: Saparbay Aydarov - Mingang Zhao

    91 kg: Anton Pinchuk - Sergey Novikov.

    The match will begin at 6:00 pm Astana time and broadcasted live on Khabar TV channel.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Atyrau region Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!