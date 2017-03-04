Astana Arlans vs. China Dragons to take place today in Atyrau
14:01, 04 March 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tonight Atyrau will host the third bout between Astana Arlans and Chinese China Dragons, Sports.kz reports.
Official weigh-in before the upcoming event took place yesterday. The pairs are as follows:
46-49 kg: Temirtas Zhusupov - Junjun He
56 kg: Ilyas Suleimenov - Long Wang
64 kg: Dilmurat Mizhitov - Yang Liu
75 kg: Saparbay Aydarov - Mingang Zhao
91 kg: Anton Pinchuk - Sergey Novikov.
The match will begin at 6:00 pm Astana time and broadcasted live on Khabar TV channel.