    Astana artists show their love for Kazakhstan

    16:38, 01 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Artists based in Astana organized an express exhibition dated to the Gratitude Day to show their love for Kazakhstan on March 1.

    Their paintings and sculptures were showcased at the National Gallery "Astana". The gallery also hosted a roundtable dedicated to the strengthening of Kazakhstani identity and unity the same day.
    "People of different nationalities - Kazakhs, Russians, Tatars, Koreans - thank Kazakhstan for a place of live and work. Each and every one of them was delighted to participate in today's meeting," a representative of the gallery Yelena Chernova said at the roundtable.
    "This exhibition is unique because there is no single concept. Their art is rooted in the culture of different ethnicities," she added.
    Recall that Kazakhstan celebrated the Gratitude Day on Tuesday, March 1, for the first time ever.

    Astana Art Culture Events Kazinform's Timeline News
