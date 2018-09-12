  • kz
    Astana athletes bag 12 medals at Asian Taekwondo Open Championships

    13:09, 12 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Atyrau hosted the 1st Asian Taekwondo Open Championships. Over 300 athletes from various countries participated in the continental tournament, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Astana Culture and Sport Department.

    Fighting persistently, the athletes from Astana won 12 medals at the Championships.

    Eldar Birimbay, Ali Kairgaliyev, Meruert Kopbolsynova, Snezhana Kan, and Filiya Kovba struck gold.

    The silver medals were taken by Alisher Besembay Ainagul Batyr, Botagoz Kosmagambet, Adelya Kurmanova, and Nargiz Gaziz.

    As to the bronze medals, Sapargali Abdirashev and Venera Zharkey finished third on the podium.

      

