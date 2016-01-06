Astana athletes get 9 Olympic licenses for Rio Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana athletes have earned 9 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Licenses went to Vasily Levit and the captain of the national team in boxing Daniyar Yeleusinov. Florida Menyanova has earned the license in athletics, while Yelena Potapenko - in modern pentathlon. Three athletes have won licenses in rowing and canoeing - Inna Klinova, Zoya Ananchenko and Oleg Tokarnitsky. Doszhan Kartikov and Almat Kebispayev managed to win two licenses in Greco-Roman wrestling.

It bears to remind that the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be held from 5 to August 21, 2016.

According to the press service of the city's administration office, Astana team took the third place at the 4th Spartakiad of Kazakhstan. Thus, our athletes have won 170 medals including 56 gold, 53 silver, and 61 bronze ones.