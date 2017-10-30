Astana authorities consider introducing Internet of things

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akimat administration is considering introducing the Internet of things (IoT) in the city, which will allow it to reduce operating costs and properly plan its budget, the city administration's media center reports.

It is noted that introducing the IoT will help to reduce operational costs due to data analysis and prompt decision-making and to properly plan budget.

It is noted that the introduction of IoT will allow to save on the data support system, optimize the schemes of services, and therefore to receive additional income.

According to the Astana akimat, 5 thousand sensors have already been installed in the city to the date, such as electricity metering devices; water pressure sensors, water flow sensors, sensors that analyze water quality (pH, turbidity, temperature, chlorine), common house metering devices, traffic sensors; passengers counting sensors, etc.

In order to implement the pilot projects in IoT, the city plans to cooperate with the Nazarbayev and the Gumilyev Eurasian National Universities.