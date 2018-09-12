Astana Ballet Theater presents Heritage of Great Steppe program in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Ballet Theater presented the Kazakhstan Astana Ballet Gala program, which included the Heritage of the Great Steppe divertissement, as well as one-act neoclassical ballets Love. Fear. Loss and A Fuego Lento in Milan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The event was attended by representatives of the municipalities of the region of Milan, Kazakh students and diaspora, theatre and music personalities, the diplomatic corps and the media.



Kazakh artists successfully performed on the Italian stage in the framework of the national program Rukhani Janghyru, as well as with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy.



The Kazakh ballet company presented the Astana Ballet Gala original program, which includes the best pieces of the national choreography in a new interpretation, as well as neoclassical miniatures form the company's repertoire.



The program includes choreographic miniatures and fragments of ballets with a distinct national color. All compositions are distinguished by the richness of folk traditions, versatility, and huge emotional charge. They leave a deep impression due to expressive music, unique artistic images.



In addition to the national part, viewers also enjoyed the fragments from the neoclassical repertoire of the theater in the choreography by Ricardo Amarante. His ballets called Love Fear Loss, A Fuego Lento receive the most enthusiastic reviews of the audience, who highlight the special elegance and unique flexible body language of the ballet master.