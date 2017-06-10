Astana Ballet Theatre’s grand tour starts with Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Very soon in the cities of Belarus, Brazil and Turkey there will be new audience of the young and ambitious Astana Ballet Theatre.

The Theatre will start its summer tour from the International Festival Ballet Summer at the Bolshoi in Minsk. The Ballet Festival with the participation of the stars from Belarus, Russia, Poland and Germany will be held at the National Academic Grand Opera and Ballet Theatre of the Republic of Belarus from 11 to 18 June.

"Our main target is to perform honorably, to conquer the foreign audience, and to demonstrate the rich culture of our country. The all difference is in geography and public, because the audience is different. But taking in the account our genre, it is equally loved everywhere. The upcoming touring program is built according to the criteria of the festivals, as a diverse audience is expected. We will make every effort to present at the highest level the ballet art of Kazakhstan on the world scenes", said Valeriy Kuzembayev, Director of the Theatre.

At the festival artists of the Theatre will show magnificent and brilliant performances from their repertoire, such as: Diversity, Gaia, Love Fear Loss, a Fuego Lento, Carmen, and Mists of Time.

Diversity is a neo-classical advertisement, staged to the popular classical music. Throughout the play costumes and movements are changing but the music and plot remain the same. The author shows the development of the ballet genre and the evolution of the dance.

A Fuego Lento is staged to the music of Lalo Schifrin, Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Halyard and other famous composers. With the language of dance the author paints the first emotions, when a man first discover love, passion that begins with affecting coal and gradually turns to the flame.

Love Fear Loss is staged to the music of Edith Piaf and based on the life of this great singer.

The one-act ballet Gaia to the music of Hekel Tavares and Isaac Albeniz is a bright, poignant story about the planet Earth spoken by the language of the modern choreography.

"While traveling abroad, we always show the fragments of the national choreography; we have a small part called the Great Steppe Heritage. Usually, the national part wins everybody`s hearts, from the first movements there has been some sort of breakthrough in the perception of the audience and people begin to look at the performance of our artists enthusiastically. The Astana Ballet Gala program, which we will show on the first day of the tour, includes the best performances of the Theatre created by the Kazakh and the foreign choreographers reflecting the dances and trends of today. The authors use the music of Kazakh composers, the compositions of ethno-folk groups, Kazakh folk music processed by the modern composers", the theatre director explains.

The Theatre will also present the one-act ballet-fantasy Carmen to the music of Georges Bizet and Rodion Shchedrin. The choreographer Mukaram Avahri graduated the national school. She has a very interesting approach to express herself in various productions. In Carmen, she performs not in one, but in five images. It's very feminine ballet with an interesting artistic solution that doesn't have a single male hero. Belarusian audience will also see the ballet a Fuego Lento of the young choreographer from China Isyan Zhang, who is also the author of a libretto, scene and costume designer. It is a dedication to his sister and a woman in general, to her inner world. It's a philosophical, unstorylined performance.

From 28 June to 21 July the troupe of the Theatre will be visiting for the first time the largest cities of Brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Natal, Fortaleza and Ribeira Preto with an updated program which includes the best performances of national and modern choreography. On 1 and 2 July, the Theatre will show its productions in the International Dance Festival in the city of Goiânia, the capital of the state of Goiás, with a population of two million people.

In early August, a bright Kazakhstan ballet troupe is awaiting at the 15th International Ballet Festival in the city of Bodrum (Turkey). Between the tours, the ballet performers will delight the audience with their performance within the International Exhibition EXPO 2017.

It should be noted that the participation of the leading creative group of the Astana Ballet Theater in all international festivals of the ballet art has been initiated by the inviting party.

The performances of the Astana Ballet Theatre in international festivals will allow foreign audience to get acquainted with the unique repertoire of the Theatre, to get an idea of the Kazakhstan choreographic art that reflects the world's ballet tendencies and trends.

Astana Ballet Theatre is not only preserves the traditions of the Kazakh performing arts, but courageously embraces the new ballet styles and directions, actively works with renowned choreographers who are not afraid of experimentation.

It bears reminding that the leading ballet troupe of Kazakhstan previously performed its unique and distinctive repertoire in Moscow, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, New York, Baku, Warsaw, Vienna, and won a lot of admirers.

The Astana Ballet Theatre was established in 2012. Its appearance is a new page in the history of the choreographic art of Kazakhstan. The first production of the Theatre made it success with the audience and affords ground for the new trends in the Kazakhstan ballet.

Theatre made it success with the audience and affords ground for the new trends in the Kazakhstan ballet.

Astana Ballet is one of the leading choreography groups in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Theater skilfully combines classical traditions and the latest tendencies of folk and modern choreography.

The repertoire of the Theatre is enriching by masterpieces of classics and original choreography plays created by famous domestic and foreign choreographers. The following choreographers were working with the Theatre: Alila Alisheva, Aigul Tati, Gulzhan Tutkibaeva, Mukaram Avahri (Kazakhstan), Altynai Asylmuratova, Nikita Dmitriev, Nikolai Markelov, Giorgi Kovtun (Russia); Ricardo Amarante (Brazil); Isyan Zhang (China).