Astana Ballet Theatre will be opened in the capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 10-11 in Astana the ceremonial opening of the Astana Ballet Theater will be held. The construction started in May, 2015. The total area is 15 467 m². 400 builders and experts were involved in the construction work.

"It is a magnificent modern complex equipped with big halls for rehearsals and performances, spacious light make-up rooms, gym and other conveniences", - representatives of the theater said.

The Astana Ballet is located near the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography. The capacity of the auditorium is calculated on 783 places, including 609orchestra seats, 104 seats on the 2nd tier of balcony, and 70 seats on the 3rd tier of balcony.