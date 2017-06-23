Astana Ballet to host first ever Eurasian Dance Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Ballet's Expo Gala program will open the First International "Eurasian Dance Festival", which will be held in Kazakh capital from June 24 to June 29, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the theater's press service.

During the festival, masters of modern ballet from around the globe will present unique neoclassical and author's choreography productions.

The guests of the festival will have an unprecedented opportunity to see new trends in the world of ballet in the interpretation of an American troupe "Rock the Ballet" lead by the cult choreographer Rasta Thomas, the world-famous South Korean ballet company Universal Ballet, who held more than 1,000 performances abroad, immortal classical ballet productions by Astana Opera, as well as performances of world ballet stars.

The festival will open on June 24 in Astana Ballet, with the theater's troupe performance of the Legacy of the Great Steppe, as well as one-act ballet Gaia, telling the story of the birth of the Earth and the love story "A Fuego Lento".

The Legacy of the Great Steppe includes the best choreographic miniatures from the theater's repertoire with the addition of a national scent.