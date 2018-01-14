Astana Ballet to perform in NYC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Ballet Theater will perform a classical and national repertoire in a special NYC show on January 17, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

The performance is part of the "Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World," a project of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport.



The Astana Ballet Theater is one of the leading performance companies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The primary aim of the theater is to develop the art of Kazakh ballet and create national works that include bold ideas and new forms. The theater has its own original artistic signature and unique repertoire. The Astana Ballet Theater tours actively in Kazakhstan and abroad, where it has visited Moscow, St. Petersburg, Beijing, Paris, Vienna, Seoul, Budapest, Baku, Minsk, New York, Tokyo, Warsaw and Brussels. The theater was also twice invited to perform at the international "Stars of the White Nights" festival in St. Petersburg.



The Astana Ballet repertoire includes classic international and national masterpieces, as well as original choreographic compositions by renowned choreographers. Collaborating with choreographers and teachers from different countries has enabled the dancers to acquire a rich vocabulary of modern choreography, and therefore the language of the company is accessible and understandable to audiences throughout the world.